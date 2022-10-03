Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ye is courting controversy once again.

On Monday, Kanye West was in France for Paris Fashion week, presenting his YZY Season 9 line, but it was the shirt he was wearing himself that drew the most attention.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West At Balenciaga Show In Paris

Addressing the audience at the show, the rapper donned a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the reverse side.

kanye west in a white lives matter shirt pic.twitter.com/GxfwsDYVDD — ARKANGEL (@itsarkangel) October 3, 2022

On the front, the shirt featured an image of Pope Francis.

“White Lives Matter” #YZYSZN9. The Pope is on the front. pic.twitter.com/kVJRqeOUhV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

Conservative media personality Candace Owens also attended the event alongside Ye, wearing her own black-on-white shirt, also reading “White Lives Matter”.

Kanye wearing matching White Lives Matter shirts with Candace Owens This picture is insane ☠️ pic.twitter.com/hJG0xtFmXA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 3, 2022

READ MORE: Kanye West Arrives At Balenciaga Fashion Show With Children Ahead Of Walking The Runway

West’s show also included a parade of singing children.

Over the weekend, West also surprised fans by walking the runway at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.