Ye is courting controversy once again.

On Monday, Kanye West was in France for Paris Fashion week, presenting his YZY Season 9 line, but it was the shirt he was wearing himself that drew the most attention.

Addressing the audience at the show, the rapper donned a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the reverse side.

On the front, the shirt featured an image of Pope Francis.

Conservative media personality Candace Owens also attended the event alongside Ye, wearing her own black-on-white shirt, also reading “White Lives Matter”.

West’s show also included a parade of singing children.

Over the weekend, West also surprised fans by walking the runway at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.