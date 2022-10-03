Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to criticism of her role in the new movie “Till”.

The film is a biopic based on Emmett Till’s life in which the actress plays Till’s grandmother.

Entertainment Weekly reports a review of the film from The Daily Beast criticizes Goldberg’s “distracting fat suit” in its assessment of the film. Reacting to the comments on Monday’s episode of “The View”, she revealed that it was not in fact a prosthetic.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Jokes About That On-Air Mishap After Accidentally Trying To End ‘The View’ 20 Minutes Early

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me…. I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”

An editor’s note for the story has since been added writing the article “has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

Goldberg continued, adding it was “okay to not be a fan of a movie,” but urged the writer to “leave people’s looks out” of the criticism. “Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Her fellow host Sunny Hostin was surprised by the review as Goldberg has been public about her health issues in recent years.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Says She Has No Eyebrows Due To ‘Bumps’

“We will hope that she just didn’t know, and now she’ll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor,” Goldberg responded. “If you’re not sure if that’s them in there, don’t make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you’re doing.”

“Till” releases to select theaters on Oct. 14, and a wide release on Oct. 28.