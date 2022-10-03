Toronto singer Chxrry22 just dropped her debut EP, The Other Side.

The latest signee on The Weeknd’s record label XO, Chxrry22 (pronounced “Cherry 22”) doles out seven tracks with a roughly 20-minute runtime in her freshman effort.

“The Other Side is about coming to terms with duality – we all have two sides,” Chxrry22 said in a press release, per Complex. “We can be both the villain and the victim in some story and this is me owning that.”

The Weeknd shared his support for the artist by posting about the EP on his Instagram.

The child of Ethiopian immigrants, Chxrry22 first started making music in 2017 before moving to Atlanta to further her career. In April, she dropped her track “The Falls,” the lead single from The Other Side.

In an Instagram post last week, Chxrry22 wrote, “I don’t write about anything I haven’t done or been through so when you hear these songs just know it’s coming from my heart.” She added, “Right or wrong imma stand on my sh*t.”

On Sunday, just two days after the release of The Other Side, Chxrry22 made a nod to the co-founder of her label, covering a portion of The Weeknd’s song “Sacrifice.”

You can listen to Chxrry’s EP, below.