Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two new portraits all their own. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for a dramatic photo of themselves holding hands and looking regal ahead of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, which they attended just days before the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the photo, which was taken by one of the couple’s favorite photographers, Misan Harriman, who has photographed them before, the duchess wears a bold red jumpsuit and stands in front of her husband. They both sport soft smiles and are holding one another’s hands. Harriman also shared a black and white photo of the couple from a side profile, once again holding hands as Meghan prepares to take the stage to give a speech at the opening ceremony for the summit.

The new photos were released just days after the senior members of the royal family released a new official portrait without Harry and Meghan, which was taken at a Buckingham Palace reception they were uninvited to during their time in England amid events surrounding the queen’s death.

The royals’ portrait features King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, all clad in black at the reception held for Heads of States and official overseas guests who were in the country for the queen’s Sept. 19 funeral.

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the time, ET had learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend the reception for world leaders, but there was an about-face when they were suddenly uninvited. As for the reason for the disinvite, ET learned that the reception was for working royal family members only. Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2021.

Though Harry and Meghan attended several events surrounding the queen’s death, including her state funeral, the couple’s tension with the royal family was noted throughout the very public period of royal mourning.

For more, watch the clip below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Palace Releases Photo of Royals at Reception Missing Harry and Meghan

Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Kids Were During Queen’s Funeral

Meghan, Kate Make Sentimental Statements With Funeral Dresses