Jaden Smith wasn’t having any of Kanye West’s antics.

On Monday, the 24-year-old artist and actor attended Ye’s Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week, but walked out in protest of the rapper and designer’s political messages.

West had arrived at the show wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the back, saying in a speech for the crowd, “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”

Controversial conservative media personality Candace Owens was also in attendance, sporting a matching white-coloured “White Lives Matter” shirt.

But in series of tweets, Smith revealed that he had left the show over the issue, writing, “had to dip lol,” and, “I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out.”

According to The Independent, Smith also said in a now-deleted tweet, “I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth.”

West’s shirt also got plenty of criticism from others on social media.