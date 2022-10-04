Click to share this via email

Jaden Smith wasn’t having any of Kanye West’s antics.

On Monday, the 24-year-old artist and actor attended Ye’s Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week, but walked out in protest of the rapper and designer’s political messages.

West had arrived at the show wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” on the back, saying in a speech for the crowd, “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”

Controversial conservative media personality Candace Owens was also in attendance, sporting a matching white-coloured “White Lives Matter” shirt.

But in series of tweets, Smith revealed that he had left the show over the issue, writing, “had to dip lol,” and, “I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out.”

According to The Independent, Smith also said in a now-deleted tweet, “I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth.”

West’s shirt also got plenty of criticism from others on social media.

Kanye west making Black models wear “ white lives matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/yIaVKPYEBB — ꧁༺ӄɛɛք ȶʀɨɢɢɛʀɨռɢ ʀǟƈɨֆȶֆ ʍɛɢɦǟռ༻꧂ (@Blu_Alexia_) October 3, 2022

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

Jaden smith was at Kanye’s show and dipped when the “white lives matter” shirts came out, that’s a true king right there YUP pic.twitter.com/HuJvkov1xM — Boots (@knotBoots) October 3, 2022

kanye west going from “george bush doesn’t care about Black people” to kanye west not caring about Black people is wild. wishing him nothing but the worst. — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) October 3, 2022