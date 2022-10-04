Gigi Hadid is not holding back on her feelings about Kanye West.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to call out the rapper for his response to critics of his “White Lives Matter” shirt from the Yeezy Season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

In a post on his Instagram account, West shared a photo of Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, insulting her for criticizing his shirt.

He then shared another post, including a screenshot of a text he received telling him not to be insulting, showing no response from him.

In the comments, though, Hadid came to Karefa-Johnson’s defence, being a friend and collaborator, and called West out.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” she wrote. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Others have also called the rapper out for his insult toward the writer.

The fact of the matter is Gabriella gave Kanye a lot of grace in her thoughts on the show — she actually, very clearly thought out the pieces. Which meant she really took him seriously as an artist. His response shows this was never about that. — the girl in di back of di room (@MikelleStreet) October 4, 2022

Jaden Smith also made headlines by walking out of West’s Yeezy presentation in protest of the shirt.