An official trailer for “Shotgun Wedding” has arrived.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip gives fans a glimpse of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom’s (Josh Duhamel) untraditional destination wedding.

From Darcy’s uninvited ex ( Lenny Kravitz) showing up to an unexpected “something borrowed” gift from Tom’s mother (Jennifer Coolidge), the action-romance movie will take viewers on an adventure through the jungle.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, And Lenny Kravitz Are Held Hostage In ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Photos

“Shotgun Wedding” — Photo: Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in “Shotgun Wedding” – Photo: Ana Carballosa

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Poses With ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Co-Stars Josh Duhamel And Lenny Kravitz After Filming Wraps

The official film synopsis reads: “In ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.”

“Shotgun Wedding” will release globally on Prime Video on Jan. 27.