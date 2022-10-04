The Prince of Wales is marking a big first.

On Tuesday, Prince William delivered a keynote address at the United for Wildlife Global Summit, his first speech since gaining his new title after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

In his speech, William also referenced losing his grandmother while talking about the importance of protecting nature.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets,” he said, according to People. “It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.”

He added, “In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

Talking about the illegal wildlife trade, William said he wants to bring those “sinister” operations “out of the shadows” in order to fight back.

He also praised the “demonstrable impact” UtW has had in stopping illegal wildlife trade, including hundreds of arrests and more in the last six years.

“While we do not have the luxury of time, clearly we do have a proven roadmap to success and the motivation to put it into action,” William said. “I hope you all leave here today energized and motivated to intensify this work. Because there are still too many criminals who believe they can act with impunity, too many lives being destroyed and too many species on the brink of extinction due to this heinous crime.”