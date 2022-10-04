Kim Kardashian is opening up about how dedicated she is to her lawyer aspiration.

The reality star spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the launch of her new true crime podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” and where it ties in with her legal advocacy work.

Kardashian passed the “baby bar” exam in December 2021, bringing her one step closer to her dreams of becoming a lawyer. As she prepares to take on the California Bar Exam, she revealed that juggling her studies with her entrepreneurial endeavours as well as spending time with her family leaves her with very little time to rest.

“Well, I don’t sleep. But it’s a choice that I am choosing to make. School is very time-consuming,” she shared. “It’s a couple of hours every day but anything that I’m involved in is going to be a hundred percent of me and my time is really micromanaged.”

One of the 41-year-old’s end goals for her law career is to open up a firm to help ex-convicts with criminal records.

“I want to finish law school and then my ultimate goal is to open up a firm that hires formerly incarcerated people. But that might take a while,” she explained.

In the meantime she hopes her new podcast will help shed some light on the injustice of wrongly convicted criminals to the public.

“I think storytelling is key. Sharing people’s stories that are not just on a rap sheet will help people get comfortable and understand where someone has come from,” explained Kardashian. “Usually, you don’t hear the other side. Usually, you hear triple homicide, and you get scared, especially if they’re convicted. No one’s going to look into [that person’s case] enough to understand, well, there was no physical evidence linking him [to the crime].”

The first season of the podcast focuses on the case of Kevin Keith, who has served 28 years of a life sentence for a crime with no physical evidence linking him to the case.

“The ultimate end goal would be for the governor to commute Kevin’s sentence,” she said of the show. “But then I feel like an investigation has to happen, too, to figure out who really did this and get that person behind bars. And I have speculation [about who that person is].”

“Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” is out on Spotify now.