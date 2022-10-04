Angelina Jolie has filed a countersuit against ex Brad Pitt.

The actress filed the counter claim on Tuesday, related to a case surrounding their ownership of a winery in France, detailing new abuse allegations against Pitt, the New York Times reported.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Alleges Ex Brad Pitt ‘Masterminded’ Scheme To ‘Seize Control’ Of French Winery In $250M Countersuit

In the filing, Jolie describes in greater detail the alleged outburst that occurred on a private plane in September 2016.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the filing says, adding that he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” and that at one moment “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The FBI, which has jurisdiction over flights, investigated the incident and declined to bring charges against Pitt.

Her filing also states that the FBI agent who investigated the case “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Praises The ‘Fearless Women Of Iran’ Amid Widespread Protests

The official FBI report, obtained by the New York Times, stated, “After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

The report added that Jolie was “conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.”

Just days after the flight, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

The current legal battle was launched by Pitt, accusing his ex-wife of violating his “contractual rights” by selling her half of their French winery, Château Miraval, to another company.