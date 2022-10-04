Florence Pugh must contend with faith and science in Netflix’s new film “The Wonder”.
The streamer released the trailer for the upcoming drama on Tuesday, in which the actress plays an English nurse, Lib Wright, sent out to conduct a 15-day examination in the Irish Midlands.
A small devout community claims a young girl, Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), has not eaten for four months by surviving on “manna from heaven.” Faith and science collide as Wright contends with the girl’s deteriorating health in the face of the community’s strict devotion.
“I’m here to find out the truth,” Pugh declares in the teaser.
Other cast members for the film include Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and David Wilmot.
The film is written by Emma Donoghue, Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch and directed by Sebastián Lelio.
It received critical acclaim at the Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival and is set to premiere at the London Film Festival next.
“The Wonder” arrives on Netflix on Nov. 16.