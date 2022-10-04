The country club is coming together to mourn the passing of the legendary Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, 90, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Country stars came out en masse to honour the four-time Grammy winner who received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville,” Parton wrote. “She was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth,” Carly Pearce wrote on Instagram. “One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry. Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel.”

Lynn is considered a pioneer for women in the country music genre. She had 24 No. 1 hit singles and 11 No. 1 albums over six decades. She notched 18 Grammy nominations and was even presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama.

Take a look at more celebrity reactions — including Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood — below.

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”. She handed me this wonderful gift on that day. #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/xUF4IVQMKe — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQ — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022