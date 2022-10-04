Paris Hilton is maintaining hope for the safe return of her dog, Diamond Baby.

Hilton, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to give an update regarding her missing dog. Hilton’s dog went missing on Sept. 14. She believes Diamond Baby escaped while movers were at her home in Beverly Hills.

“For those of you asking, I was about to raise price of [the] reward to a crazy number but my security team said not to because that would put my other dogs and myself in danger as they might become targets for some sick creep that might try and kidnap them for reward,” Hilton wrote.

Hilton has confided in several alleged psychics who claim her dog is alive.

“Sad to me that we even have to worry about something like that but unfortunately there are some real messed up people in the world,” Hilton continued. “I have spoken to seven credible pet mediums/communicators that all say she is alive and that someone has her.

“So that gives me hope. And at this point hope is the only thing getting through. Please keep an eye out for my little girl and if you know someone who has her, please have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward. Thank you.”