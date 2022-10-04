Nia Long is keeping herself centred amid scandal.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old “Best Man” star shared a post on Instagram with a mental health message, seemingly referencing the fallout from fiancé Ime Udoka’s suspension as Boston Celtics head coach.

“A tip for mental health,” Long wrote in the post, “learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

Udoka, who Nia has been engaged to since 2015, received the suspension for the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA season for violating team policies.

Though the specific violations were not shared by the team, ESPN reported that the coach allegedly had “an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”

Following the announcement of the suspension, Udoka issued a public apology.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said in a statement to ESPN. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

In a statement to E! News the next day, Long said, “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long and Udoka share 10-year-old son Kez.