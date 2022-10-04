Tia Mowry is separating from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.

The “Sister, Sister” actress shared the news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different.”

READ MORE: Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Isn’t Happening And She Won’t Appear On ‘The Game’ Revival

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she continued. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

While the separation was unfortunate, she also took the time to thank her ex for their years together.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she concluded.

READ MORE: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says ‘It’s Sad’ That ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Got Put On Hold

Fans and famous friends alike were saddened by the news but offered their support. Mowry’s twin sister Tamera wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!”.

TMZ first reported the news of the separation, writing the two had filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” They also report Mowry asked for joint custody of their two children.

Mowry and Hardrict met in 2000 while filming “Hollywood Horror” and tied the knot eight years later in 2008. They share 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.