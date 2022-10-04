“Love is Blind” and love is over for Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones.

McNeely, 28, and Jones, 32, are reportedly filing for divorce. McNeely cited irreconcilable differences in court documents reportedly obtained by Us Weekly. McNeely said that she and Jones had already worked out a “global settlement” to address support and asset issues.

McNeely and Jones announced their split on Aug. 17 after less than two years of marriage. They were one of only two couples who were still together by the end of their season of “Love is Blind”.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” they wrote in a joint statement last month. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. The ‘Love Is Blind’ family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”