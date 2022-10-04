Bad Bunny’s expansion into acting continues.

Jonas Cuaron, son of filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, will direct Bunny (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) in Sony Pictures’ movie “El Muerto”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It follows Cuaron’s directorial debut “Desierto”.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Honours 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor At His Concert, Helps Her Locate To A ‘Safe’ New Home

“El Muerto” is the first live-action Marvel movie led by a Latino character. El Muerto is a character originally from the Spider-Man universe.

Bunny is actively among the most popular and successful musicians on the planet. All four of his studio albums have topped the U.S. Latin charts, three have topped the overall music chart in Spain and two have topped the Billboard 200.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Gives Bad Bunny The Secret To Surviving Superstardom

The “Booker T” rapper has appeared in two high-profile movies: “F9” with Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, and “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt. He has also made a number of appearances in WWE.