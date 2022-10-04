The new “Scooby-Doo” movie is finally setting the record straight — so to speak — about the sexuality of one of the beloved cartoon’s key characters.

As Variety reports, some scenes in the new animated feature “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” feature Mystery Inc. member Velma displaying an outsized and obvious crush on another female, finally confirming long-simmering suspicions that she’s a lesbian.

In a clip that’s have gone viral on social media, Velma catches her first glimpse of costume designer Coco Diablo, leading her jaw to drop and her cheeks to visibly redden as her glasses fog up.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

In another clip, Velma’s eyes pop and a goofy expression overtakes her when Coco refers to her as “the cute one,” and then places her hand on Velma’s shoulder.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Director James Gunn, who wrote the screenplays for 2002’s live-action “Scooby-Doo” and its 2004 sequel “Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed”, revealed in 2020 that he had made Velma “explicitly gay” in the script, but complained that the studio kept “watering it down” to the point that the character was eventually depicted as having a boyfriend.

Velma’s homosexuality was also the subject of an Instagram post from Tony Cervone, supervising producer of the “Mystery Inc.” animated series and director of the 2020 film “Scoob!”.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi,” said Cervone, via Variety. “She’s gay.”