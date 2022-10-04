Coldplay is forced to postpone its Brazil tour dates until 2023.

The band announced on Tuesday that their scheduled shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo will be rescheduled. Martin is currently dealing with a “serious lung infection” and Coldplay is “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates.”

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” the band’s statement on Twitter reads. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience,” the message went on, “and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health.”

The band is optimistic that Martin will recover well following a break from touring.

“Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Coldplay is currently on the South American leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour in support of their ninth studio album. They most recently performed in Santiago, Chile on Sept. 24.