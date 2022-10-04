Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may be headed towards divorce. A source tells ET that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel “haven’t been in a good place.”

This news comes after Page Six reported that Brady and Bündchen have each retained divorce lawyers.

“Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious,” says the source. “They haven’t been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn’t want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like.”

In the recent issue of Elle magazine, Bündchen seemed to echo these sentiments. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Last month, reports that 45-year-old Brady and 42-year-old Bündchen were living separately amid rumoured marital issues surfaced. A source told ET at the time that Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL was a burden on their relationship.

“Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for,” said the source in September. “Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt.”

A second source also shared with ET at the time, “Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn’t think Tom has been himself lately.”

Brady and Bündchen are parents to their 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and 9-year-old daughter, Vivian. The Super Bowl champion also shares 15-year-old Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

The famed couple both reside in Florida, however, share several properties around the U.S. and internationally. If they were to file for divorce, it would most likely be in the state of Florida, according to Page Six. The outlet further reports that Brady and Bündchen are expected to share joint custody of their children if they did split.

MORE FROM ET:

Tom Brady Gives Warning to Anyone Who Dates His Daughter Vivian

Tom Brady’s Children Attend Buccaneers Game Without Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Living Apart While Working Out Issues (Source)

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen are Living in Separately