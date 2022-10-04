When Drake hits the stage at his upcoming New York show, he’ll be performing at one of the Big Apple’s most legendary venues: Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he’ll be playing the Apollo for the first time ever on Friday, Nov. 11.

As Spin points out, Drake’s Apollo show is part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series, which in recent months has seen the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam perform on that same stage.

READ MORE: Report: Taylor Swift Ready To Drop Unreleased Drake Collab

The concert is set for Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets are free to lucky SiriusXM subscribers, who can scan a QR code to download the SiriusXM app, subscribe and then enter to win tickets.

Fans have until 11 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 to enter.