Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle — and has the dating-app profile to prove it.

During Monday’s edition of Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host was joined by co-host Ross Mathews and guests Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil of “CBS Mornings”.

During the conversation, Barrymore revealed that she’s joined a dating app, and wanted to get some feedback on her profile pic.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Says She Could Abstain From Sex For Years

“I was excited to ask you guys because, you know, you’re both straight men and I don’t have a lot of those in my life,” Barrymore told Burleson and Dokoupil.

“I am gay adjacent 24/7,” Barrymore quipped, leading Mathews to joke that he is “the masculinity that surrounds her on a daily basis.”

“And it’s so nice to hear another woman’s perspective on this. Can I show you guys the picture I have on my dating app?” Barrymore asked King.

“You know I have a dating app, Gayle,” she said. “You’ve been here at this desk before, and I’m trying to get you on it!”

Barrymore then showed viewers her photo, a selfie that she took in a bathroom.

Drew gets feedback on her dating app profile picture from the @CBSMornings crew! 📸 pic.twitter.com/RewUEuxnRP — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 3, 2022

“That’s not a bad picture,” King agreed, while her co-hosts were likewise complimentary.

“Look, I’m an unfrozen caveman when it comes to dating, I don’t understand modern dating, I’ve been married for a million years,” Dokoupil said. “But if I saw that picture I would 100 percent [swipe] whatever the direction is.”

“I would swipe right!!” Burleson added. “I’m thunder swiping right.”

“Oh, yay!” Barrymore declared. “That means so much to me!” she said.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.