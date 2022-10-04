Tanya Tucker is looking back on her friendship with Loretta Lynn, as she bids farewell to the country music icon. In a press release Tuesday, Tucker called Lynn her “hero” in an emotional statement penned following the news of Lynn’s death.

“Today, my world changed, and it will never be the same again. My hero got her wings last night, and it’s been a day filled with tears. Many memories, so much gratitude and thanking my God above for blessing me first with her music and her guidance through the perils of the music world way before we ever met. I looked up to Loretta always. Then when we became friends, she brought me flowers always, and I brought flowers to her,” the “Delta Dawn” singer recounted.

“Time has let me share many special moments with her, but now time has taken her from me forever! But she’s left me with so much to remember and cling on to. I thank God above that I got to sing with her on her latest record. I’ve been waiting a long time for that to come to pass,” she continued.

Tucker said she was planning a “much-needed” trip to Mexico when she learned of Lynn’s passing.

“I was busy planning a much-needed trip to Mexico when I got the news, but for now, Mexico will have to wait because my childhood hero Loretta Lynn has caught the train and she’s ‘On Her Way to Heaven,'” she added. “Mexico will always be there, but my friend has gone on to glory. I will see her there someday! I miss you so Retti! I think you know how I feel! Your girl always.”

Tucker, 63, also shared some photos of her and Lynn from the late singer’s birthday celebration in April 2019. The photos saw the pink-haired musician singing alongside Lynn as she, and a room full of country greats and celebs, including Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile and Dennis Quaid, helped ring in Lynn’s 87th birthday.

Lynn died on Tuesday from natural causes at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where she was “surrounded by her loving family.” The “You Ain’t Woman Enough” singer was 90.

Lynn, whose success transcended generations after spanning six monumentally successful decades that included over a dozen no. 1 hit singles and more than 45 million albums sold, left an indelible mark in the music industry with those she inspired with her relentless pursuit of justice and equality.

Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, Ted Webb, was a coal miner, and growing up as his eldest daughter inspired her iconic 1969 tune, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and her 1976 autobiography of the same name. The book was later adapted into the acclaimed 1980 biographical film, in which Lynn was portrayed by Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for her performance.

Tributes have been flooding in since the news of Lynn’s passing, with Spacek, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and many more sharing their sadness over the news.

See more in the video below.

Lynn died on Tuesday from natural causes at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where she was “surrounded by her loving family.” The “You Ain’t Woman Enough” singer was 90.

Lynn, whose success transcended generations after spanning six monumentally successful decades that included over a dozen no. 1 hit singles and more than 45 million albums sold, left an indelible mark in the music industry with those she inspired with her relentless pursuit of justice and equality.

Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, Ted Webb, was a coal miner, and growing up as his eldest daughter inspired her iconic 1969 tune, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and her 1976 autobiography of the same name. The book was later adapted into the acclaimed 1980 biographical film, in which Lynn was portrayed by Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for her performance.

Tributes have been flooding in since the news of Lynn’s passing, with Spacek, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and many more sharing their sadness over the news.

See more in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton Pay Tribute

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon, Dead at 90

CMT to Honor Loretta Lynn With ‘Artist of a Lifetime’ Award