In true Whoopi Goldberg fashion, the TV host didn’t hold back when she was recently asked how “The View” has changed since former co-host Meghan McCain left the show in August 2021.

“It’s calmer, because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” Goldberg told Page Six. “I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”

The 66-year-old Oscar winner and the conservative author, 37, often butted heads on the Emmy-winning series. In McCain’s 2021 memoir, Bad Republican, she singled out Goldberg as one of the reasons why she left the daytime talk show.

The author and Daily Mail columnist found Goldberg’s “open disdain” “more and more difficult to manage as the years went on” adding that it became more frequent.

“Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly,” McCain wrote.

In an excerpt published by Variety last year, she also described “The View”‘s set as a “toxic work environment,” noting that she frequently felt “punished and singled out for being a conservative.”

In a December 2019 episode, Goldberg infamously told McCain to “please stop talking” while discussing former president Donald Trump‘s first impeachment.