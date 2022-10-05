Kate Middleton and Prince William each visited different establishments on Wednesday in support of their work.

The Princess of Wales travelled to nearby Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to learn about the work they do in support of pregnant women and new mothers.

Middleton, whose recent work has centred on early childhood development, was introduced to staff from the unit’s Jasmine Team, which helps the one in five women who suffer mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the postnatal period. The mother of three heard about the team’s collaborative efforts with local services in order to provide tailored care and even spoke with a mother who obtained beneficial support from the services.

Britain’s Catherine Princess of Wales, centre, visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, in Guilford, England- 05 Oct 2022 — Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The working royal was also informed of a staff-implemented plan that allows mothers to work with the same team of midwives during their pregnancy, prior to spending time in the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit for premature babies and small newborns.

Meanwhile, the princess’s husband William spent the morning at St. George’s Park to mark the facility’s 10th anniversary as the home of English football.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and President of the FA, right, visits England’s national football centre at St. George’s Park to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English football, in Burton upon Trent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. — Photo: Rui Viera/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The Prince of Wales met with para-footballers and young players and competitors at this year’s upcoming Street Child World Cup. They spoke about the opportunities they’ve been given, thanks to St. George’s Park, which has fostered a thriving soccer community across England through their support of grassroots engagements.

William serves as president of the Football Association, English football’s governing body. He regularly attends matches, usually with his wife and their eldest son Prince George, 9, such as last summer’s men’s Euro 2020 final in London.