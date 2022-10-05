Brad Pitt is denying new allegations from Angelina Jolie.

On Tuesday, the “Maleficent” actress filed a countersuit in the ex couple’s ongoing case regarding their French winery, and she included new claimed about Pitt’s alleged abusive behaviour.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Details New Abuse Allegations Against Brad Pitt In Court Filing

Describing the altercation on a 2016 private flight that led to the couple’s split, the countersuit claims that Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”

The filing also alleges, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

But in a statement to CNN, a representative for Pitt outright denied the new claims.

“(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims,” the statement read. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Alleges Ex Brad Pitt ‘Masterminded’ Scheme To ‘Seize Control’ Of French Winery In $250M Countersuit

The FBI, which has jurisdiction over flights in the U.S., investigated the incident, but declined to files charges against Pitt.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement to CNN in August.

At the time, a source close to Pitt told CNN, “All parties have had this information for nearly six years and was used in previous legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and serves no purpose other than being a media stunt meant to inflict pain.”