Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson seem to have resolved their issues, according to the rapper.

Following West’s repugnant remarks about the Vogue fashion editor after she called him out for including “White Lives Matter” apparel in his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show, the two have apparently apologized to one another.

“Gabby is my sister,” West wrote in all-caps, captioning a photo of Karefa-Johnson from when she was honoured as a member of this year’s BoF500.

“Im not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5pm today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at [Ferdi],” he continued.

West claimed that Australian filmmaker and “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann recorded the conversation, under Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s instruction. He noted that the footage is being edited.

“We took pics and I was instructed to not post them,” West explained. “It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my t shirt expression.”

“We apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel we actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own,” the “Donda” rapper added.

West concluded: “She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed. At least we both love [Ferdi] and fashion.”

During the Yeezy designer’s Monday night presentation, he sparked controversy for the slogan featured on T-shirts from his collection, which is regarded as a “hate slogan” by the Anti-Defamation League. Karefa-Johnson, whom was among the audience, took to her Instagram Story to share a video from the show, writing, “Here come the bulls**t.” She also shared that she was “fuming,” and then proceeded to post screenshots of messages between herself and friends regarding her concern over West’s collection.

Later, she expressed that West’s shirts are “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous,” and then asked others to have grace for all attendees who experienced “trauma” in the show room.

West fired back at Karefa-Johnson by uploading a since-deleted photo of her, claiming that Wintour would hate her boots. He shared another image of a text message from someone urging him not to “insult that writer,” seemingly referring to Karefa-Johnson. West left the caption blank but quickly got a reaction out of Gigi Hadid, who defended Karefa-Johnson, someone the model has previously worked with on projects like her March 2021 Vogue cover.

The magazine also released a statement in Karefa-Johnson’s defence and confirmed that the fashion journalist privately met with West.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor,” the statement read, shared to their social media accounts. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”