Hilary Swank has a lot to be excited about.

On Wednesday, the “Alaska Daily” star was on “Good Morning America” and shared the happy news that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and America, right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” the 48-year-old announced.

“I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two,” Swank added. “I can’t believe it.”

Appearing soon after on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the actress added, “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

She added that her “Alaska Daily” crew did not know about the pregnancy, and revealed that she is into her second trimester.

“But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day … cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” Swank shared. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”