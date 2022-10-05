Justin Bieber is perfectly fine with his wife talking about his past relationships.

Last month, Hailey Bieber made headlines by getting candid about the hate she’s received from fans who preferred that her husband still be with ex Selena Gomez.

“I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f**king know.”

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that Justin “didn’t have an issue” with Hailey addressing questions about Gomez during the interview.

“[Justin’s] proud of Hailey for being herself and thought the whole interview was super cool,” the source said, adding that the model is trying to ignore “any negativity that still comes her way” on the issue.

“Hailey felt she needed to address that elephant in the room and clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together. Now, she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it,” the source explained. “She means no harm to Selena herself, but it felt important to let it be known that she’s had some horrible abuse and it wasn’t okay to treat her that way and nor will it ever be.”

They added, “Being honest and true to her own core values is what Hailey is all about and she’s very happy in herself right now. In short, she won’t let the haters win.”

Gomez also responded to the controversy, and specifically the hate Hailey has received, in a TikTok video asking her fans to cut it out.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez said. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”