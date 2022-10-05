Kanye West is calling his former sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian a “liar” after she dropped a fiery comment on one of his Instagram posts.

The reality TV star called out West after he went on another social media rampage, dragging her family’s name through the dirt, especially his ex wife and Kardashian’s sister Kim.

“Ye, I love you,” the reality star began in an Instagram comment. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

The “Kardashians” star called out West for bringing up the “birthday narrative” again as the rapper referred to a previous claim he made in January that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s party.

“Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” Kardashian said.

The Good American founder claimed that West knows “exactly where” his children are “at all times,” adding “YOU wanted separate birthdays.”

“I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” she said of her niece’s birthday party, which West was spotted at.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she [Kim Kardashian] is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully,” Khloé continued, referencing West’s recent interview on Alo’s “Mind Full” podcast where he admitted that Kim looks after their four children the majority of the time.

“I come from a place of love,” she concluded, adding, “I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

West immediately fired back at Khloé’s comment, which was her reaction to the rapper’s Instagram post that saw him publicly clap back at celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, who called him out for his criticism of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following his controversial Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

“You are lying… Yall [sic] basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there,” West claimed in the caption of a screenshot he uploaded of Khloé’s comment.

He also claimed that Khloé and her family “threw a party” before his son Psalm’s actual birth date when he was “flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday.”

West wrapped up his thoughts by stating that he should be able to see his children more, at least “50% of the time” given his separation from Kim.

Kim has yet to respond to West’s claims.