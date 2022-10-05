The new crop of singles has arrived.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the full cast for season 3 of “Love is Blind”, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and premiering Oct. 19.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” the official series description reads.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

Matt Bolton, Nash Buehler, Andrew Liu, Julian Torres, Dale Dalida, SK Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Anthony LaScalea, Zach Gordon, Tony Taylor, Bartise Bowden, Brennon Lemieux, Dakota Easley, DaVonte Black, Cole Barnett in season 3 of “Love Is Blind” – Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Check out all the new contestants below:

Alexa – 27, Insurance Agency Owner

Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Alexa says she’s stubborn — but she’s been working on it for the last few years. She dislikes ghosting and the “pen pal” phenomenon that’s become a part of modern dating. She joined the “Love Is Blind” cast to find love in a way that finally “eliminates the superficial.”

Amanda – 31, Stylist

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Get ready to talk, since Amanda says she’s very expressive and processes everything “out loud.” That’s an attribute that can only help in an experiment like “Love Is Blind”. Amanda thinks she’s single because she “picks the wrong guys” and is looking for a relationship that will bring her “joy” through travel and kindness.

Andrew – 30, Director of Operations

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Andrew’s biggest pet peeve with dating is someone who looks to other people to solve their problems before “doing it themselves.” But the key to his heart is “constant snuggles” and he hopes for a relationship like his friends Rey and Crystal. Andrew says it was “love at first sight” for the pair. But can Andrew find love at first voice?

Anthony – 33, Attorney

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Anthony is looking at “Love Is Blind” as a chance to try “something different.” That’s why he’s excited to date without the distractions of social media, external “perceptions” and “all of the other superfluous” disturbances that get in the way of focusing on love. If any of his pod dates are looking for the key to his heart, the answer is chocolate chip cookies.

Ashley – 29, Chiropractor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Ashley wants a “best friend” and a “leader” from the “Love Is Blind” experiment. She’s willing to be patient, since Ashley believes “good things come to those who wait” — especially when it comes to finding The One. She refuses to “settle” until she can find the “gentleman” of her dreams.

Bartise – 27, Senior Analyst

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Laughter is a big priority for Bartise. He is looking for someone who can “take all of his jokes” and even “crack some back” at him. Bartise believes he’s still single due to “pickiness” and hopes to prove there’s more “value” to gym-loving guys like himself than his “workout lifestyle.” He thinks Steph and Ayesha Curry are #CoupleGoals.

Brannigan – 35, Critical Care Nurse

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Brannigan says to “buckle up” — it’s going to be a “fun ride” with her as a spouse. She loves axe-throwing and other unexpected hobbies, like cake decorating. Brannigan refuses to put up with “f-boys” and is looking to settle down with someone who isn’t intimidated by her accomplishments and success.

Brennon – 32, Water Treatment Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Brennon knows what he wants, and that’s someone with a “take charge” personality. In fact, he loves “alpha women.” Brennon hopes to find an “authentic” partner who wants to share their culture and values with him.

Charita – 35, Makeup Artist

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

There is nothing Charita likes less in a relationship than inconsistency. She’s been dealing with unfulfilling “situationships” for the last few years and men who are “emotionally unavailable.” A fan of cooking (“from scratch!”), she wants to find someone who’s funny, smart and communicative.

Chelsey – 27, Customer Success Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

When it comes to “Love Is Blind”, Chelsey is ready to “rock it out” if you are, guys. She is a “versatile” and “outgoing” woman who enjoys the outdoors, culture and “working on her plants.” She wants someone who is “just as silly” and will make her “light up.” Until then, she’ll have to settle for the bright glow of a blue wall.

Cole – 27, Realtor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

We hope Cole’s future partner has put in her 10,000 hours behind the wheel — or exclusively uses rideshare apps. That’s because Cole’s No. 1 pet peeve is “a bad driver.” Instead, he’s looking for a loyal and encouraging woman “who lives in faith with God.” In return, he promises to “bring entertainment” to the relationship.

Colleen – 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Colleen is ready to meet her person — and she’s sure he’s “here” in the “Love Is Blind” pods. Her longest relationship was close to five years, and she believes someone gets an “instant feeling” the moment they find their person. Sadly, she hasn’t experienced that yet. She hopes the experiment will “remove” the daily distractions that get in the way of finding her guy.

Dakota – 29, Aerospace Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Dakota is ready to “do this” with his future life partner. He’s looking for a love like the one his parents have shared for the last 40 years. Dakota’s best qualities as a partner are his “welcoming personality,” selflessness, and drive.

Dale – 32, Cybersecurity Student

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Like a lot of people suffering from modern-dating fatigue, Dale came to “Love Is Blind” hoping for “good conversations.” After all, as a lot of singles can tell you, those are “hard to come by” right now.

DaVonté – 29, Fitness Development Coach

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

DaVonté jokes that he probably “works out too much.” Yet, his perfect match might just appreciate that hobby. DaVonté’s usual type is “fitness-loving,” and he thinks the hallmark of a good relationship is “adventure.” While he sees Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as relationship inspiration, he “would like to set a new standard for marriage” himself.

Jessica “Jess” – 30, Senior Event Producer

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Jess knows that if you have to “be someone else” to fit in a relationship, you’re in the wrong place. That’s why she rejects “games” in dating and wants someone who’s down-to-earth and can make her laugh. Jess’s love language is acts of service and she’s looking for compromise and friendship in a relationship.

Julian – 34, Managing Director of Operations

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Julian’s future spouse better have a library card, because his deal breaker is someone who “isn’t well read.” After all, his main hobbies include reading books, trying out new restaurants and “sand volleyball.” He has come to “Love Is Blind” to help break his habit of “trying to date the most physically attractive girls who were inherently wrong for him.” A wall will do that.

Kalekia – 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Fingers crossed that Kalekia’s future spouse has a hanky on hand, because she admits she’s “super sneezy.” The perils of allergies. After three “preoccupied” years of full-time work and grad school — along with a mandatory residency filled with night shifts — Kalekia is finally ready to focus on finding her perfect partner. That person, she hopes, will be kind, sincere and able to communicate.

Kimberlee “Kim” – 30, Teacher & Coach

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Kim changes her mind a lot. She hopes to find someone willing to “go with the flow.” Her ideal partner would be excited to meet her on a patio to enjoy drinks and watch a game together. Her biggest dating pet peeve is “poor communication,” and she can’t wait to be done with “the endless ritual of online dating.”

Loren – 36, Medical Device Rep

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

You might need your ear plugs for a date with Loren, since she says she plays her music loud — “like so loud.” When she’s not rocking out at concerts, Loren is hiking, doing yoga, and travelling. The keys to her heart are pancakes and vulnerability.

Matt – 28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Matt is a self-described morning person. He also loves golf, working out, and the relationship his mother and stepdad share. Matt was previously in a 10-year relationship and says he’s looking to “break down his walls” and “open back up to someone in order to build a relationship.”

Nancy – 32, Real Estate Investor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

The No. 1 priority for Nancy in a relationship is ensuring she and her partner can be “kind and genuine” together. Her longest relationship was eight years, but she says she hasn’t found The One yet because men in her dating pool haven’t been ready to “settle down.” She would like to find someone who is “spontaneous” and ready to go on a trip or jump into an adventure with her.

Raven – 29, Pilates Instructor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Bring a book — or something else to keep you occupied — if you’re dating Raven, since she admits she’s “always late to everything.” Any time, anyplace, anywhere, Raven says, “I’m always going to be late.” She’s looking for someone intelligent and responsible to marry and counts Barack and Michelle Obama as relationship inspiration.

Nash – 34, Realtor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Nash hopes to meet someone who wants to be an “equal partner.” He loves bar trivia, sand volleyball and, judging by his relationship inspiration…probably The Green Lantern.

Sikiru “SK” – 34, Data Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

If you love to snack, SK is your guy since he’s munching “all the time.” While he “enjoys the finer things in life,” he’s wary of people who are “too materialistic.” SK is looking for a “boss lady” and is excited to fall in love with his partner’s mind before their appearance. After a lifetime of “unconventional” experiences, he thinks the “Love Is Blind” experiment is right up his alley.

Simmer – 27, Director of Marketing Technology

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Simmer is clearly searching for his ambitious other half. He wants someone who will “help him grow” and someone he can help nurture in return — all on the road to building an “empire” together. Unlike a lot of his co-participants, Simmer says he “doesn’t have a usual type.”

Tony – 34, Medical Device Sales Rep

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Tony is looking for a “teammate.” His longest relationship was 10 years, and his biggest dating pet peeve is a “rude and pretentious” person.

Valerie – 35, Dermatologist

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Valerie promises whoever chooses her is “in for a ride.” She loves baking, hiking, surfing and writing songs. Valerie joined “Love Is Blind” to find a “soulmate” she can connect with on a deep level.

Zach – 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Zach knows love can come from all “angles,” so why not try finding it in the pods? He has been single for over four years and says he has “high standards.” He joined the “Love Is Blind” experiment to remove the “physical” from dating and “let someone know who he truly is.”

Zanab – 32, Realtor

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Zanab couldn’t be more “excited” to meet her other half. She admits to being “picky AF” and is searching for a partner she can love forever. Her dream spouse is loyal, ambitious and loving — and taller than her in heels. Her guy “smelling nice” wouldn’t hurt, either.