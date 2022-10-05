It looks like Pete Davidson may be moving on from his ex.

This week, the former “Saturday Night Live” star was spotted on the set of the upcoming series “Bupkis”, wearing a bandage on his neck, where one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos is located.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Date ‘Absolutely No One’ After Pete Davidson Split

The sight prompted rumours that Davidson is having the tattoos referencing his ex-girlfriend removed.

Pete Davidson – Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian had previously shared an image of the tattoo on Davidson’s neck, which read, “My girl is a lawyer,” and another featuring the initials of her children.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Appears To Have Initials Of Kim Kardashian’s Kids Tattooed On His Neck

The comedian also has a tattoo of Kardashian’s first name on his chest, along with other Kim-themed tattoos on his body.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months before splitting up in August.