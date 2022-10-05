Gisele Bündchen is missing a key piece of jewelry amid rumours of turbulence in her marriage with Tom Brady.

Reports are swirling about a rift in the marriage of Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45. The longtime couple are reportedly living separately and have retained divorce lawyers. In a new photo captured by paparazzi, Bündchen was spotted without her wedding ring.

Bündchen was recently seen leaving a Miami gym without her wedding ring. While it may add fuel to rumours of her strained marriage, it may also be a practical decision. Free weights can scratch or loosen stones on rings and many consider it wise to workout without jewelry.

Bündchen and Brady started dating in Dec. 2006 after meeting on a blind date organized by a mutual friend. They tied the knot on Feb. 26, 2009.

The pair share three children: Vivian Lake Brady, 9, and Benjamin Brady, 12. Brady is also a father to John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.