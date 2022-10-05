Sarah Jessica Parker is back to work following after a difficult period in her personal life.

Parker returned to the set of “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday. HBO Max is kicking off production on season 2 of the “Sex and the City” sequel. SJP shared a photo of herself wearing leather heels and cargo pants on the set. Her return to “And Just Like That…” follows the passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste.

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” Parker’s family said in a statement to Fox News on Sept. 29.

“Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”

Parker paid tribute to Forste, who married Barbara Parker in 1969 — in an Instagram post published on Oct. 1.

“Godspeed,” Parker wrote. “RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.”