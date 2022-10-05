Meredith Marks doesn’t seem to be letting Lisa Barlow off the hook.

Last season on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Barlow was caught on her mic trashing Marks and her family, setting up some big tension for season 3.

“First of all, it wasn’t a hot mic,” Marks clarified in an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “We saw her remove it and throw it out. And second of all, I would prefer to call it a childish tantrum.”

She continued, “Where do we stand now? That’s what you’ll see unfold this season. But if you’re able to actually identify what caused that situation, it’s much, much easier to move forward.”

In her rant, Barlow called Marks a “f**king w***e” who had slept with “half of New York,” also insulting her husband Seth and others.

During the show’s reunion special in March, Barlow apologized, telling Marks, “I just wanted to come over here and just say I am beyond sorry. I’m sorry I’m not breaking because I’m like holding things together, but I am beyond sorry. I did not ever mean to hurt you. I understand that hurting you hurt Seth, Reid, Chloe.”

But Marks didn’t accept the apology during the episode, though her husband told her, “Just remember, sometimes second chances, you’re giving another person a bullet because they missed the first time.”

Asked by Hoffman if she’s still having fun on the show, Marks said, “Yes. I mean, if you’re not having fun, why are you doing it? There are obviously moments that are not fun. That’s part of life in everything you do. If it was all fun, then it probably wouldn’t be as rewarding. So I guess we have to take the bad and the good.”

Along with starring on “Real Housewives”, Marks also has her own jewelry business, counting Rihanna, Courteney Cox and others as fans.

Asked who would be her dream celebrity to model her jewelry, Marks said, “Because it would be impossible, and I am just so fascinated, I would have to say Audrey Hepburn.”