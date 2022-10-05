It breaks Sharon Osbourne’s heart to see how Parkinson’s disease has impacted her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy and his family revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis — a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor system — in January of 2020. Sharon opened up about how the illness has impacted the family in a new interview for broadcaster Jeremy Paxman’s documentary, “Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s“.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis Amid Third Trimester Of Her Pregnancy

“I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man,” Osbourne said, according to E! News. “Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it.

“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn’t know I’m looking at him, I’m like crying.”

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full Halftime Performance After Fans Slam NBC For Hardly Airing It During NFL Kickoff Game

Ozzy and Sharon met more than five decades ago and tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii on July 4, 1982. The husband and wife share three children: Aimee Osbourne, 39, Kelly Osbourne, 37, and Jack Osbourne, 36.