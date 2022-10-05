Eric Weinberg, a television writer and producer best known for his work on “Scrubs”, has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office recently brought forward the charges, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Weinberg was arrested on Tuesday and released on a bail of $5 million. He was previously arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on July 14 and held on a bail of $3.225 million for multiple charges of sexual assault.

More than two dozen women spoke to the publication about alleged patterns of “predatory behavior and misconduct” dating back to 2000, “including claims of inappropriate conduct involving minors.”

THR wrote that Weinberg allegedly used photography as a pretense to get close to the alleged women. Weinberg reportedly “would pressure them during shoots into taking off clothing. Multiple women also described Weinberg as engaging in sexual activity without their consent, frequently photographing the acts as they took place,” according to the outlet.

Weinberg was arrested for the first time in 2014 after Kayra Raecke, 22 at the time, accused him of raping her during a photoshoot at his Los Feliz home.

“After I had said ‘no’ so many times, he continued doing what he wanted anyway,” Raecke told the outlet. “I didn’t know what else he was capable of, including violence. I thought there was a real possibility that I might die there.”

Oakland-based attorney Micha Star Liberty is representing a large group of accusers.

“On behalf of my numerous clients, I am grateful and gratified that the Distinct Attorney’s office has acted swiftly with respect to Mr. Weinberg’s disgusting and damaging crimes that have forever altered the lives of his victims,” Liberty said in a statement to THR.

“I look forward to working to achieve justice through our civil system to help those in need of therapy and other necessary medical treatment to remedy the significant damage done by Eric and others that enabled him to continue to perpetrate abuse upon his victims.”

Weinberg’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment by the publication. His divorce attorney, Karen Silver, previously dismissed the allegations as “strategically placed criminal allegations” stemming from “a heavily litigated and acrimonious custody dispute.”

“These claims have previously been investigated and reviewed by both law enforcement and the Los Angeles family court and the results have continued to unveil a myriad of evidence, documentation and expert analysis that wholly undermine the narrative now being promulgated,” Silver previously told THR.

“Though Mr. Weinberg himself is precluded from commenting on any aspect of this litigation due to court orders, family law rules and in the best interests of his minor children, he will continue through counsel to cooperate in all aspects of this investigation and, if necessary, will address these allegations in the only forum that should matter — a public courtroom.”