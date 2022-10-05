The Weeknd is giving fans a chance to rock his swag.

The musician is a big fan of the macabre, from his haunted house collaboration with Universal Studios to his delightful Halloween costumes, and he’s putting his fingerprint on spooky season with merchandise of his own.

READ MORE: The Weeknd’s Newest Signee On XO Records, Chxrry22, Releases Debut EP, ‘The Other Side’

Fans can now purchase a replica of his costume from the music video for “After Hours” at his official store. The set includes the iconic red blazer, the tortoise shell sunglasses, and the black faux leather gloves.

The set costs 98 USD or roughly 134 CAD and is currently only available in small and extra small sizes.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Thrills Fans As He Returns To Toronto After Postponing Concert Due To Mass Rogers Outage

The website also advises fans to pre-order by Oct. 7 if they want it to arrive by Oct. 21.

The music video for “After Hours” was released in 2020 and is also the title of The Weeknd’s fourth studio album.