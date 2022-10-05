Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brendan Gleeson will be making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this week, and a new promo featuring the Irish actor takes viewers on a tour of the show’s famed Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

This was no ordinary studio tour, however.

“I’m Brendan Gleeson,” he says in the video, which the show shared on Twitter.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ To Kick Off Season 48 With Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion & More

“Most people know me as an actor, but the real me is … a skater,” he continues, flipping a skateboard into his hands and then zooming off through the studio’s hallways.

Brendan Gleeson came here to do two things: host SNL and shred pic.twitter.com/vUMkXHycTL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2022

“Oh, we were shredding it!” he declares.

Suddenly, he captures the attention of studio security (actually a security guard played by new cast member Molly Kearney), who tells him, “Sir, you can’t skate in here.”

“Up yours, copper!” Gleeson defiantly declares before tearing off again.

READ MORE: Carol Burnett Fans Are Desperate For The 89-Year-Old To Host ‘SNL’

Gleeson will be seen hosting “Saturday Night Live”, joined by musical guest Willow, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.