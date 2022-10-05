Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton is sharing some of her parenting woes.

The Princess of Wales visited the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday where she empathized with new moms about the pressures of motherhood.

Looking back at her own pregnancies, she recalled the stress she felt picking names for her new children.

“She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names,” explained Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, to People. “A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

She added, “She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!”

The visit from the Duchess of Cambridge was a hit with the patients who found her presence a delightful reprieve.

“She was just delightful. She spent a lot of time talking to a lot of the staff and meeting mums and dadas and new babies across the whole service,” said Stubbs. “It was a really joyful for everyone to have that opportunity and hugely validating for us as a service for her to take the time out to visit us.”

In June 2021, Middleton launched the Centre for Early Childhood which emphasized the importance of early childhood development.

“She was particularly interested in maternal mental health and how we are supporting maternal mental wellbeing through pregnancy and in the early post-natal periods,” Stubbs shared. “She particularly spent a lot of time talking to staff and families about that aspect of care and how that felt for them.”

She shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William.