Every role is designed for Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Christian Bale.

Bale reveals that tidbit to GQ writer Zach Baron in a rare interview. The “Amsterdam” star shares the information after Baron reveals that DiCaprio was cast ahead of Bale as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho” and “at least five roles” in the ’90s, including “Titanic”.

“It’s not just me,” Bale tells GQ. “Any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand. It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first.

“Literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal.”

Bale is not envious of DiCaprio’s position in Hollywood. Quite to the contrary.

“Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing?” Bale asks. “I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure that he has either.

“I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.”

Bale recently appeared in the ensemble mystery comedy thriller “Amsterdam” from director David O. Russell. He starred alongside Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro, among many more.