Pamela Anderson will be telling her own story in Love, Pamela, the upcoming memoir from the B.C.-born “Baywatch” star.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, Anderson’s “vivid prose” is “interspersed with bursts of original poetry,” resulting in “an empowering, heartrending, and intimate memoir.”

Love, Pamela marks Anderson’s first memoir, but is hardly her first outing as an author; in fact, she written several books over the years, including the novel Star and its sequel, Star Struck.

“Pamela Anderson’s blonde bombshell image was ubiquitous in the 1990s,” states the release. “Discovered during a Canadian football game, Pamela was quickly launched into superstardom, becoming Playboy’s favourite cover girl and an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sex appeal. Yet the Pamela Anderson we think we know, created through happenstance rather than careful cultivation, hid her true story: that of a small-town girl getting tangled up in her own dream.”

Following her recent star turn as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway, the announcement adds, “Pamela is finally telling her story – that of an irrepressible free spirit coming home and discovering herself anew at every turn.”

The announcement also featured one of Anderson’s original poems, which will appear in the book:

“Now

I’ve come full circle

I finally feel “safe.”

I’ve stumbled upon a kind of love

that will sustain me—

not only a practical,

friendly

and compassionate love,

A romance

full of fairies,

nymphs

and magic.

A true love story—

The love of self.

More likely,

A tender forgiveness.”

Anderson also shared the news with her Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, TV viewers will be seeing a lot of Anderson in this fall when her new HGTV series, “Pamela’s Garden of Eden”, makes its debut.

According to the announcement from HGTV Canada, the show “follows Pamela as she takes a break from her Hollywood life and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property on Vancouver Island. A project this scale tests Pamela‘s patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family’s past and fulfill her vision for the future.”

“Pamela’s Garden of Eden” premieres Thursday, Nov. 3 on HGTV Canada.

Love, Pamela arrives in bookstores on Jan. 13, 2023.