Caitlin McGee is a mom! The “Home Economics” actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share that she gave birth to her first child with husband, Patrick Woodall. The pair welcomed a baby girl named Juniper on Sept. 27, with McGee writing that the new parents are already “obsessed” with their daughter.

“I love her so much it makes my heart hurt. Juniper McGee Woodall not to be weird but we’re obsessed with you,” McGee captioned the photo slideshow which started with a pic from the delivery room. “Very happy to be your Mom lil bug 🤍🐛🥹.”

The set of photos included shots of mom and Juniper, Juniper’s first photos as a newborn, which announced that she was born last month, as well as sweet shots with Juniper and her grandparents and of the new parents joyously taking in the sweet first days with their baby girl.

McGee announced her pregnancy back in May, with a hilarious video, in which she shared her morning sickness symptoms. Also in the post, McGee shared shots of her baby bump and a pic of her and Woodall excitedly pointing at her growing belly.

“Well we’re making a person. From scratch! Gotta say I have yet to feel that GLOW *unless said glow is upper lip sweat* but nonetheless we cannot wait to meet this little mango in October. Love you so much already Bug 🤰🐛🥹💗,” she wrote at the time. “And thank you to my wonderful hub for being a truly outstanding partner— holding my hair back, cleaning out puke buckets, buying every cereal and popsicle in the county— to name a few. You’re a good one P, I adore you.”

The “Bluff City Law” alum married Woodall last year, after meeting in 2014 when they were working for the Manhattan Theatre Club.

