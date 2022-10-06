Kanye West seems to be throwing shade at just about any celebrity, specifically fashion models, who stand with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s decision to criticize the rapper and designer’s controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

After trolling Gigi Hadid for defending the fashion editor, West is now trolling Hailey Bieber for speaking out as well.

On Wednesday, the Yeezy designer uploaded a screenshot of an E! News article about Bieber’s support for Karefa-Johnson after he Googled his name.

“Wait Am I canceled again???” West captioned the Instagram post. “Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”

In a separate post, the “Donda” rapper sarcastically reminded people, “There was also some fashion this week,” noting that Paris Fashion Week “wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting T shirt.”

“Just kidding,” he continued. “My tee s**t on every body’s shows… remember my one T shirt took all the attention.

“And Justin [Bieber] get your girl before I get mad,” he concluded his rant, targeting the model once again.

The day before, Bieber took to her Instagram Story to support the fashion editor after West “targeted and bullied” Karefa-Johnson, as Vogue expressed in a statement.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” she wrote, adding, “To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

On Wednesday, Karefa-Johnson broke her silence since making headlines amid the drama.

“One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that,” the longtime Vogue contributor expressed on her Instagram Story.

She dedicated another post to body shaming, something she faced online after West publicly mocked her to his nearly 18 million followers.

“I’ve fielded some serious volatility over the last couple days but nothing has been quite as bad as what people have said about my body and the way I look,” Karefa-Johnson captioned a photo of herself in a dress she “felt amazing in.”

Despite the comments, she added that she is “not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world” and encouraged her “fellow fat sisters and brothers” to “put that [little] dress on, grab your miniskirts: We ride at dawn!”

The candid post garnered an outpouring of love and support in the comments from a number of A-listers, including Bieber who wrote, “really just adore you to the moon and back,” and Hadid, who dubbed the trendsetter as her “favorite FASHION PERSON.”

Kendall Jenner also showed support after she subtly took a stance against West, her former brother-in-law, by defending Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of his fashion show. The model simply dropped a heart hands emoji in the comment section.