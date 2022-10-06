Click to share this via email

Returning to normal is never easy.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the official trailer for “Causeway”, the new film starring Jennifer Lawrence, which premiered at TIFF last month.

In the movie, Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to the U.S. from Afghanistan after being severely injured in an explosion.

A24/Apple TV+

After undergoing rehabilitation and therapy, Lawrence returns home to New Orleans to pick up the pieces of her life, dealing with the family traumas she was escaping in the first place.

There, she meets auto mechanic James, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who is dealing with traumas of his own. The two form an unlikely bond, helping each other find solace.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer and co-written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders, the film also stars Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Emond and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Lawrence was also a co-producer on the film.

“Causeway” opens in select theatres and globally on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.