Kourtney Kardashian is happy with her body.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the 43-year-old got candid about the changes to her body and weight that came with undergoing IVF.

“I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” Kardashian said.

She added, “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

The reality star, who is married to Travis Barker and shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, opened up about going through IVF and feeling “pushed” into it on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

Barker also has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.