In the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian gushes over her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who’s known for being quite the catch in Hollywood.

In one scene, filmed back in February, the SKIMS founder goes shopping in Millan — where she and sister Kendal Jenner were working for a Prada fashion show — to buy Davidson a gift. The clip is supported by a confessional where Kardashian gives viewers insight on what exactly it is about the “Saturday Night Live” alum that’s so charming.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Date ‘Absolutely No One’ After Pete Davidson Split

“Pete has the best heart,” she says. “I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

Of course, Kardashian was referring to Davidson’s history of dating big stars including Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaia Gerber.

The reality star goes on to explain that she’s “here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift.”

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Rumoured To Be Removing Kim Kardashian Tattoos

At first, the California native comes across a colourful pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers but doesn’t think that the New Yorker is an “Air Force 1 kinda guy,” so she buys him a piece of home instead: a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Kardashian and Davidson have since ended their relationship. In August, they went their separate ways after nine months of dating.