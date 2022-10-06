All the drama of modern romance is back.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for season 3 of “Love is Blind”, the reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” the official description reads.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

“It’s scary, but I’m here because I’m looking for a husband,” says one contestant in the trailer.

The first four episodes of “Love is Blind” season 3 will premiere Oct. 19, with four new episodes dropping every Wednesday, until the final on Nov. 9.