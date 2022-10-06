Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine, for his sex assault trial at the Toronto courthouse, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A sentencing hearing has begun for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of a sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.

A jury found the Hedley frontman guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the 2016 incident, which took place in a Toronto hotel room.

But jurors found him not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan. Neither woman can be identified under a publication ban.

Hoggard, 38, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm — one related to each complainant — and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During the trial, Crown prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.

The Ottawa woman has also launched a $2.8 million lawsuit against Hoggard, in which she makes many of the same allegations as in the criminal case.

In a statement of claim filed earlier this week, the woman alleges that as a result of the singer’s actions, she experienced physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering “which will continue forever.”

She also alleges she was required to undergo medical treatment and suffered economic losses, including out-of-pocket expenses and loss of income.

Hoggard’s criminal lawyer referred to the lawsuit during the sentencing hearing Friday, noting he has not yet been served with the document.

