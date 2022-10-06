Keanu Reeves would be open to joining the Marvel universe.

On Wednesday night, the “Matrix” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked if he had a Marvel character in mind that he’d play if he ever joined the MCU.

“It’s really cool, I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular,” Reeves said of the franchise. “It would be great to be a part of that.”

He added, “[Who would] 10-year-old Reeves [want to be]? I think he would probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

Nicolas Cage previously played Ghost Rider in a 2007 adaptation, and its sequel in 2012.

Of late, actor Norman Reedus has also fuelled rumours that he has been cast to play the character in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Reeves is no stranger to superhero properties, having starred in the 2005 cult favourite “Constantine”, a DC Comics character.